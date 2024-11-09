Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 5-2
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Cleveland Monsters, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch are now 5-5-1-0 on the season as they suffer their first lost to the Monsters in four-game season series.
Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 16-of-20 shots. Jet Greaves turned aside 34-of-36 in net for the Monsters. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless two opportunities, while Cleveland went 2-for-3.
The Monsters opened scoring with a power-play goal 6:17 into the game. Denton Mateychuk centered the puck for Rocco Grimaldi to redirect into the net. Cleveland doubled their lead with another power-play goal with just two seconds remaining in the period. Tomkins made a series of saves, but Luca Del Bel Belluz was eventually able to grab the puck and score during a scramble in the crease.
Trey Fix-Wolansky sniped a wrister from the right circle 6:35 into the middle frame to put Cleveland up, 3-0. The Monsters added another one at the 15:22 mark when Justin Pearson forced a turnover at the blueline and scored on a shorthanded breakaway.
The Crunch got on the board just 1:29 into the final frame. The puck came to Conor Sheary at the left face-off dot where he turned and fired a shot past Greaves. Halfway through the period, Syracuse cut their deficit in half. Gabriel Fortier sped down the right wing and scored his first of the season as he crashed the net. Cleveland put a halt to a late comeback effort when Grimaldi scored his second of the night into the empty net late in the game.
The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday.
Crunchables: Conor Sheary scored his first goal with the Crunch tonight.
