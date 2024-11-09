Game Preview: Condors at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors have had their struggles with Abbotsford since the Canucks joined the AHL in 2021-22. Abbotsford owns a 12-5-3 record against Bakersfield with the Condors going 8-10-2. Bakersfield is 4-6-0 on the road in the series. Both teams have playoff series victories against one another with the Condors victorious in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs and the Canucks coming out on top in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

TOUGHNESS

Josh Brown is tied for the league lead in penalty minutes with 39 on the season. He has three fighting majors to his record already this season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield has killed 18 straight penalties dating back to October 26 in Tucson. Overall, the team has killed off 32 of 35 on the season (91.4%) and sits third in the AHL.

JUMP ON IT

The Condors are 4-0-2 when scoring first. When they do not get the first goal of the game, the team is 0-3-1.

BC BOYS

Bakersfield's roster includes two players from British Columbia, Ethan De Jong (North Vancouver) and Alex Swetlikoff (Kelowna).

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors are 3-2-1 on the road so far this season. They won 20 games away from Condorstown a year ago. The five-game road trip includes the first of two tonight in Abbotsford, and a one-off in San Diego. It is the longest road trip of the season for Bakersfield, who returns home for a five-game homestand after the Gulls contest.

A LOOK AT ABBY

Abbotsford lost twice to end a three-game road trip. On Sunday, a 4-1 third period lead evaporated with five third period goals from San Diego in a 6-4 loss. On Wednesday, the Canucks gave up four in the first and never recovered in an 8-4 loss at Ontario.

UP NEXT

The Canadian portion of the Condors road trip wraps up in Abbotsford tomorrow at 4 p.m.

