Firkus' Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Reign

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday Night at Toyota Arena by the final score of 4-3. Jagger Firkus netted a goal and added two assists to help move the Firebirds to a 5-5-0-0 record. Goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped 12 of 15 shots to earn his fourth win of the season.

QUICK NOTES

Eduard Sale started the scoring for Coachella Valley, cashing in on a 5-on-3 powerplay at the 4:36 mark of the first period. The goal was Sale's second of the season and was the first powerplay goal scored by a Firebirds forward this season. It was the team's first powerplay goal since October 18th @ San Diego.

The Reign tied the game after Kokko mishandled the puck behind the net, Glenn Gawdin cashed in at 8:55 of the first period.

The two teams traded goals in the second period as Taylor Ward gave Ontario their first lead of the game and Ville Ottavainen netted his first goal of the season to tie things back up.

In the third period, Jacob Doty put the Reign ahead, but Jani Nyman took matters into his own hands and scored a wraparound goal to make it 3-3 at the 11:11 mark.

Gustav Olofsson took a wrist shot from the center point that was tipped by Firkus and got through goaltender Erik Portillo to put Coachella Valley ahead 4-3 with 2:24 left in the third period. Ontario pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, but the Firebirds hung on to win.

The Firebirds powerplay finished 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished a perfect 3-for-3 with all three kills coming in the second period.

Firebirds Return Home for Military Appreciation Night

