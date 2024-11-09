Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
McCarthy, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in seven games with the Bison this season. He leads the club's defensemen in points and sits tied for third overall on the club in that category.
A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.
The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
