Third Period Explosion Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - Four unanswered goals in the third period scored just three minutes and seven seconds apart bolstered the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 8-4 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Vinni Lettieri posted a goal and two assists a piece, while John Farinacci tallied twice in the final frame. Defenseman Ian Mitchell netted the game-winning goal and added an assist.
How It Happened Marc McLaughlin collected a loose puck in the left circle and fired a snap shot inside the right post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 7:45 remaining in the first period. Mitchell and Frederic Brunet were credited with assists. Marc Gatcomb redirected a shot from above the crease into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 2:13 to play in the first frame. 15 seconds into the second period, Liam Foudy converted on a backhand to forehand goal on a mini breakaway to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. Merkulov collected a rebound just outside the crease and flipped it over the goaltender for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 14:14 remaining in the second period. Jordan Oesterle and Lettieri were credited with the assists. Gatcomb collected the puck in the trapezoid, walked it out to the crease, and tucked it under the goaltender's pads, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 12:23 to play in the second frame. Riley Tufte finished a tic-tac-toe play past the diving goaltender from the left circle off a feed from Merkulov for a power play goal, tying the game at 3-3 with 8:12 left in the second period. Lettieri was credited with a secondary assist. With 1:00 remaining in the second period, Jeffrey Viel stole the puck away on the forecheck behind the net and found Riley Duran in the slot, where he one-timed it inside the right post for a shorthanded goal, giving the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead. 22 seconds after the Providence tally, William Dufour found the back of the net from the right circle on the power play, tying the game at 4-4. Mitchell's shot from the point bounced off a defender and trickled through the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 5-4 lead with 11:43 remaining in the third period. Merkulov and Trevor Kuntar received the assists. 42 seconds later, Lettieri hammered a one-timer from the left circle that whistled inside the near post, extending the Providence lead to 6-4. Ryan Mast received an assist. 14 seconds after the Lettieri tally, Tyler Pitlick dropped the puck for Farinacci who took it to the crease and tucked it around the goaltender on the backhand, giving the P-Bruins a 7-4 lead. Mast received a secondary assist. Pitlick found Farinacci cutting down the slot, where he fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 8-4 with 8:36 to play.
Stats Lettieri's tally was his team leading seventh of the season. He has goals in three straight games. Six different P-Bruins posted multi-point contests. 11 different skaters recorded at least a point. Providence has scored two power play goals and a shorthanded tally in back-to-back games. Eight goals scored marks a new season high for Providence. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots. The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5. The Providence Bruins improve to 5-6-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, November 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
