Firebirds Edge Reign, 4-3

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







A late third period goal by Jagger Firkus sent the Coachella Valley Firebirds (5-5-0-0) past the Ontario Reign (4-5-0-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Taylor Ward led Ontario offensively with a goal and an assist in a losing effort, while Glenn Gawdin and Jacob Doty each netted their second tallies of the season for the Reign.

Date: November 8, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 1 1 2 4 ONT 1 1 1 3

Shots PP CV 22 1/3 ONT 16 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Jagger Firkus (CV)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Ville Ottavianen (CV)

W: Nikke Kokko

L: Erik Portillo

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.