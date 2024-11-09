Ads' Winning Streak Stopped at Eight
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI- Ozzy Wiesblatt's first goal of the season was the lone tally for the Admirals as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Chicago on Saturday night at Panther Arena to snap an eight-game winning streak.
The loss was their first since opening night in Grand Rapids, but Milwaukee won't have to wait long to get another crack at the Wolves as they complete a home-and-home set on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.
Matt Murray was impressive in goal for Milwaukee, stopping a season-high 35 shots despite suffering his first defeat of the season. Despite the loss Murray has still yet to allow more than two goals in any of his six starts this year.
It took over 47 minutes into the game before the Admirals grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ozzy Wiesblatt's first goal of the season. With the Ads on the power play, Jake Lucchini sent a pass from the far boards to a wide open Wiesblatt in the slot and his shot beat Wolves goalie Taniv Perets to the glove side at 7:31 of the third period.
However, just eight seconds later the Wolves would tie the score on Justin Robidas' first of the season.
The game stayed that way until Robida got his second of the game with just 6.5 seconds to play in the third. Robida deflected a shot from the point from Domenick Fensore from the point and past Murray to stun the Ads and the 9,234 people at Panther Arena and give the Wolves the win.
