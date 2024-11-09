Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gage Goncalves to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Goncalves, 23, made his season debut with the Lightning at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday before skating in his second game of the campaign versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged one shot on goal, recorded two hits and averaged 10:12 of time on ice over the two contests.
Goncalves was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
