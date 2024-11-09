Guttman's Two PPGs Not Enough vs. Iowa
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The IceHogs fell 6-3 against the Wild Saturday night inside the BMO Center. Iowa takes the first matchup against Rockford this season, with 11 more faceoffs to come.
Rockford opened the scoring on its second man-advantage of the game. Frank Nazar dispossessed Iowa goaltender Dylan Ferguson behind the net and fed a waiting Cole Guttman who backhanded in his 3rd PPG of the year.
Iowa's Liam Ohgren was sprung in on a breakaway courtesy of Travis Boyd's stretch pass and tied the game 1-1. In the final minute of the 1st, the Wild took their first lead of the game on the man-advantage with a Luke Toporowski wrist shot that sneaked past Drew Commesso.
In the 2nd period, Liam Ohgren snapped in his second of the night after gathering in his own rebound for a 3-1 lead. With the frame winding down, Gerry Mayhew drew a penalty on the Wild and put Rockford on the PP.
Cole Guttman made good on the man-up when he blasted in his second power play goal of the night with just eight seconds remaining in the period.
Just 20 seconds into the final frame, captain Brett Seney made a strong power move to the front of the net and slipped a shot under Ferguson's pads to tie the game 3-3. Just 1:19 after the tying goal, Iowa regained the lead with Luke Toporowski's second of the night.
Bradley Marek deflected in a point to push the score to 5-3. Then in the middle of the 3rd, Liam Ohgren collected his hat-trick goal converting on the man-advantage.
The IceHogs travel to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, November 13th for a 10:00am CT puck drop. Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center Friday, November 15th to host the Manitoba Moose. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Subban Scintillating as B-Sens Come Back from 2-0 Deficit to Beat Laval - Belleville Senators
- Comeback Kids Extend Point Streak to Six - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Guttman's Two PPGs Not Enough vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Third Period Explosion Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Ads' Winning Streak Stopped at Eight - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Drop Tight Game to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Doubles-up on Islanders, 8-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Rally For 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Snakebitten Late in 3-2 Loss at Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Point in Three Straight, Lose to Phantoms in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Monsters Power Past Crunch with 5-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Sink Admirals in Final Seconds 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Larsson Perfect In Penguins' 5-0 Win Over Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 5-0 Loss to Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. HSK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack's Harpur Suspended for Four Games - AHL
- Mike Sgarbossa Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: November 9, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Recall Case McCarthy from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Samuel Helenius Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: IceHogs Host Wild for the First Time this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds Edge Reign, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Firkus' Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Guttman's Two PPGs Not Enough vs. Iowa
- Preview: IceHogs Host Wild for the First Time this Season
- IceHogs' Comeback Not Enough in 4-2 Loss
- IceHogs and Griffins Face-Off Friday at the BMO Center
- Friday Night: Drink $2 Beers, Bid on Unique Jerseys, Win Fabulous Prizes