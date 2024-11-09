Guttman's Two PPGs Not Enough vs. Iowa

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - The IceHogs fell 6-3 against the Wild Saturday night inside the BMO Center. Iowa takes the first matchup against Rockford this season, with 11 more faceoffs to come.

Rockford opened the scoring on its second man-advantage of the game. Frank Nazar dispossessed Iowa goaltender Dylan Ferguson behind the net and fed a waiting Cole Guttman who backhanded in his 3rd PPG of the year.

Iowa's Liam Ohgren was sprung in on a breakaway courtesy of Travis Boyd's stretch pass and tied the game 1-1. In the final minute of the 1st, the Wild took their first lead of the game on the man-advantage with a Luke Toporowski wrist shot that sneaked past Drew Commesso.

In the 2nd period, Liam Ohgren snapped in his second of the night after gathering in his own rebound for a 3-1 lead. With the frame winding down, Gerry Mayhew drew a penalty on the Wild and put Rockford on the PP.

Cole Guttman made good on the man-up when he blasted in his second power play goal of the night with just eight seconds remaining in the period.

Just 20 seconds into the final frame, captain Brett Seney made a strong power move to the front of the net and slipped a shot under Ferguson's pads to tie the game 3-3. Just 1:19 after the tying goal, Iowa regained the lead with Luke Toporowski's second of the night.

Bradley Marek deflected in a point to push the score to 5-3. Then in the middle of the 3rd, Liam Ohgren collected his hat-trick goal converting on the man-advantage.

The IceHogs travel to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, November 13th for a 10:00am CT puck drop. Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center Friday, November 15th to host the Manitoba Moose. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation.

