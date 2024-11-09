Morning Skate Report: November 9, 2024

November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first of their two-game series. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

After dropping back-to-back games to the Ontario Reign, the Silver Knights will look to get back in the win column as they head to Calgary for the first time this season.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Henderson is 0-2-0 against Calgary this season, with both losses occurring on home ice. Forwards Gage Quinney, Grigori Denisenko, and Cal Burke all scored in the team's 5-3 home opener loss. The Wranglers earned a 4-0 victory in the second matchup between the two teams. Duehr scored a hat trick and Cooley recorded his first shutout of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Wranglers are 10-2-0 to start the season and lead the AHL's Western Conference with 20 points in the standings. Forward Rory Kerins has tallied 12 points (9G, 3A) in nine games, fourth-best in the AHL. Goaltender Devin Cooley has recorded a .953 save percentage and is averaging 1.54 goals against through nine games, sixth-best in the league. He has two shutouts so far this season. He stopped 22 of 22 shots against both the Silver Knights and the Bakersfield Condors.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Lazer Focused: Tanner Laczynski scored his fourth goal of the season in Ontario, tying him for the team lead and giving him a team-leading nine points in nine games. Laczynski has points in three straight games with two goals and two assists.

Go with the Jo: The Silver Knights made an addition to their blue line during the week, signing defenseman Lucas Johansen to an AHL contract on Tuesday. Johansen was a member of back-to-back Calder Cup teams with the Hershey Bears in 2023 and 2024, and was a teammate of Mason Morelli with the Bears. A first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2016, Johansen has totaled 20 goals and 92 points in 257 career AHL games, all with Hershey.

