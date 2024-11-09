Monsters Power Past Crunch with 5-2 Win
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-2 on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-4-0-1 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rocco Grimaldi converted on the man advantage at 6:17 of the first period with helpers from Denton Mateychuk and Dylan Gambrell giving the Monsters an early lead. Luca Del Bel Belluz scored a power-play goal with two seconds left in the frame assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Owen Sillinger doubling Cleveland's lead to 2-0 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky added a marker at 6:35 of the second period off feeds from James Malatesta and Del Bel Belluz pushing the score to 3-0. Justin Pearson extended the lead further with an unassisted shorthanded tally at 15:22 sending the Monsters to the final intermission up 4-0. The Crunch responded with goals from Conor Sheary at 1:29 of the third period and Gabriel Fortier at 9:21, but Grimaldi scored an empty-net tally at 17:19 assisted by Sillinger and Gambrell bringing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 34 saves for the win while Syracuse's Matt Tomkins stopped 16 shots in defeat.
The Monsters return to visit the Utica Comets on Monday, November 11, at 5:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 2 1 - - 5 SYR 0 0 2 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 21 2/3 2/2 11 min / 4 inf SYR 36 0/2 1/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 34 2 2-3-1 SYR Tomkins L 16 4 2-4-0 Cleveland Record: 6-4-0-1, 5th North Division Syracuse Record: 5-5-1-0, 6th North Division
