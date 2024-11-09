Wolf Pack's Harpur Suspended for Four Games
November 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Ben Harpur has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Rochester on Nov. 8.
Harpur will miss Hartford's games Sunday (Nov. 10) at Providence; Friday (Nov. 15) vs. Charlotte; Nov. 16 vs. Providence; and Nov. 19 vs. Charlotte.
