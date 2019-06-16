Round Rock Prevails in 6-3 Victory over Tacoma

June 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (42-27) battled to a 6-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (32-38) in game two on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Rehabbing Houston Astros C Max Stassi launched a two-run bomb to lead the team's success.

Round Rock RHP Corbin Martin (2-1, 2.70) earned the win after allowing only two runs while punching out eight Rainiers batters. Additionally, LHP Ryan Hartman worked for a save as he held the visitors to only one run while he also fanned eight hitters. On the losing side, Tacoma LHP Jon Niese (3-2, 5.03) suffered the loss after surrendering six runs on 11 hits and three walks.

Round Rock opened scoring in the second inning. 1B Taylor Jones led off the frame with a double and advanced to second on a Nick Tanielu fly out. LF Josh Rojas then singled the runner home to put Round Rock ahead 1-0.

The next inning, rehabbing Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve notched a leadoff single prior to trotting home moments later thanks to a Max Stassi home run. The next at-bat, RF Kyle Tucker notched a single and advanced to third on a Drew Ferguson base hit. The runner then hustled home on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-0.

In the fourth, SS Alex De Goti singed and advanced to second when Altuve worked a walk. Stassi then singled De Goti home and Altuve moved to third, eventually scoring a run on a Tucker sacrifice fly.

However, in the fifth, Tacoma broke Round Rock's 13.2-inning shutout streak with a pair of singles and a double. SS Kelby Tomlinson began the frame with a single before DH Tim Lopes tacked on another. 2B Shed Long then sent the runners home on a double. Tacoma would tack on one more run as LF Jaycob Brugman scored when Tomlinson hit into a fielder's choice double play in the eighth, but the visitors could not overcome a 6-3 deficit.

Round Rock aims for a series win in game three on Monday night. Rainiers RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 3.45) is scheduled to start opposite RHP Brandon Bielak (0-2, 3.11). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.