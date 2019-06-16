Espino and Lowriders cruise to 8-1 win on Father's Day

June 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - Behind a strong start from Paolo Espino and three homers, the Lowriders de Fresno (34-35) stopped their three-game skid with an 8-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (34-36) on Father's Day. Espino (7-2) secured the decision after six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits, walking one and punching out five. James Bourque, Michael Blazek and Derek Self followed the righty with three scoreless frames of relief.

The Lowriders offense sped ahead with six runs in the first two innings. Wilmer Difo began the scoring by raking his second clout of the season, a two-run bomb to right field. Then, Yadiel Hernandez raced home on a wild pitch. Hernandez finished his evening with three hits. Carter Kieboom highlighted the second frame with a three-RBI wallop to dead center. It was his ninth of the year. Finally, Jake Noll crushed a two-run dinger to left in the eighth to put Fresno up 8-1.

Omaha tallied their only run in the third on a Kelvin Gutierrez RBI single, notching Jecksson Flores. The shortstop was not retired in the contest. Scott Blewett (5-6) was tagged with the loss after three innings of work. Both Andrew Stevenson and Matt Reynolds recorded two hits in the Lowriders victory.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Paolo Espino (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- 3B/SS Wilmer Difo (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 3B Jake Noll (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (3-5, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

- SS Jecksson Flores (2-2, R, HBP)

- 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (1-4, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday June 17 Omaha Storm Chasers (Home) RHP Joe Ross (Fresno) vs. TBA (Omaha) 7:05 p.m.

KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Fresno currently hosts Omaha as the 2019 College World Series begins in their city; half of the eight schools that qualified are represented on the Grizzlies' roster. RHP James Bourque (University of Michigan), INF/OF Matt Reynolds (University of Arkansas) and RHP Derek Self (University of Louisville) are all rooting on their alma maters and former clubs this week. Athletic Trainer Eric Montague is an alum of Mississippi State University, one of four SEC teams to advance to Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.