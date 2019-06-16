Early Offense Helps Bees over Sounds

June 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees scored seven runs in the second inning and added three more in the third for a 10-0 lead, but had to hold on for an 11-8 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon.

In the second, Kaleb Cowart put the Bees in front with a leadoff homer. Matt Thaiss drove in the second run with a bases loaded ground out. Jared Walsh hit a grounder right through the legs of the Nashville first baseman and two runs score on the error to make it 4-0. Jose Rojas followed with a two run triple and Cowart capped off the inning with an RBI single. Two walks and a single loaded the bases in the third and Michael Hermosillo drove in all three with a double to center. Nashville would score six in the fifth with two runs unearned thanks to three errors and eventually get to within three runs of Salt Lake, but Jeremy Rhoades retired all eight batters he faced to earn his fourth save of the season.

Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2) picked up the win, as he went five innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Cowart led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in, while Hermosillo added two hits and three RBI, as all nine starters each scored at least one run. The win evens up the series at 1-1 and gives the Bees a 2-3 record on their Tennessee road trip.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.