Lowriders run out of gas in 8-7 defeat to Storm Chasers

Fresno, California - The Omaha Storm Chasers (34-35) stormed back from a 7-2 deficit to beat the Lowriders de Fresno (33-35) 8-7 from Chukchansi Park. On the shoulders of reliever Ben Lively, Omaha plated six unanswered runs to enjoy a comeback victory. Lively hurled four and one third shutout frames, allowing three hits and striking out three. He earned his fourth win in the process.

With a five-run disadvantage, the Storm Chasers notched four runs in the fifth inning and one in each of the next two frames. Three singles and a Ryan O'Hearn double highlighted the inning. O'Hearn would later tally the go-ahead run in the seventh on a single by Bubba Starling. Samir Duenez went deep for Omaha, a two-run blast in the second. It was his fifth of the season. Gabe Speier secured his first save as a Storm Chaser.

The Lowriders bats revved up in the second on a Raudy Read two-run shot to left field. It was Read's ninth of the 2019 campaign. Later, Fresno started cruising after a five-run fifth. Jose Marmolejos showed his wheels with a two-RBI triple, his first of the year. Then, Marmolejos raced home on a Matt Reynolds single. Finally, Taylor Gushue powered a pitch to left field, knocking in a pair. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Unfortunately, the Lowriders stalled after Lively took over with two outs in the fourth. Brandon Snyder and Andrew Stevenson belted two hits apiece with Snyder recording a pair of runs. Scott Copeland (4-4) suffered the decision. Erick Mejia mustered three hits for Omaha as well in the victory.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Washington Nationals)

- C Taylor Gushue (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

- RF/C Brandon Snyder (2-4, 2 R)

Top Performers: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

- RHP Ben Lively (4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

- 1B Ryan O'Hearn (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Erick Mejia (3-5, 2B, RBI, R, SB)

- DH Samir Duenez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Five of Fresno's last six games have been decided by one run (2-3). Six of their last eight have been decided by a run (3-3) and eight of their last 12 games as well by the one-run variety (4-4).

