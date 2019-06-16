Isotopes Defeat NOLA
June 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Albuquerque - Lewis Brinson hammered a pair of home runs for New Orleans but it was not enough as the Isotopes defeated New Orleans 7-6 to even the series at one. The 'Cakes fall to 9-15 in games decided by one run.
Brinson opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. Albuquerque answered with two in the second sending seven hitters to the plate. The 'Cakes returned with two runs in the third inning but the Isotopes offense would answer with three in the third and a two run home run from Yonathan Daza in the fourth.
New Orleans trailed 7-3 and started a come back with a run in the sixth and solo home runs from Brinson and Eddy Alvarez.
Tim Melville worked five innings and earned the win for Albuquerque. Mike Kickham was knocked out of the game in the third and suffered his third loss of the season.
The Baby Cakes drop to 38-32 on the season and trail first place San Antonio by six games.
GAME NOTES- Isan Diaz extended his hitting streak to 17 games, longest streak of the season for the Baby Cakes and longest active streak in PCL. The 'Cakes are in a stretch of 30 of 39 games on the road.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Isotopes meet in third game of series on Sunday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Thursday June 20th to play Nashville in a four-game home-stand.
June 16, 2019
New Orleans 6
Albuquerque 7
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2019
- Chihuahuas Come through in the Seventh - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Espino and Lowriders cruise to 8-1 win on Father's Day - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Back in the Win Column with 7-6 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Isotopes Defeat NOLA - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Round Rock Prevails in 6-3 Victory over Tacoma - Round Rock Express
- Long Drives in Two, Rainiers Drop Fourth-Straight in Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- Early Offense Helps Bees over Sounds - Salt Lake Bees
- Left-hander Suarez goes eight innings, River Cats on wrong end of a 1-0 final score - Sacramento River Cats
- Seven-Run Second Haunts Sounds in Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Evens Series Behind Giambrone and Mills - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Rally Twice, End up on Wrong End of 11-8 Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions' Big-Inning Plagues Aces - Reno Aces
- Missions Double Down on Father's Day - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-40) vs. Salt Lake Bees (30-37) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Reno Aces - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-40) vs Las Vegas Aviators (37-32) - Memphis Redbirds
- Claiming a Wild Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Howard comes through again as River Cats walk off - Sacramento River Cats
- I-Cubs Erase Deficit, Fall in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Lowriders run out of gas in 8-7 defeat to Storm Chasers - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Tripped by Oklahoma City - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Score Early and Often in 11-3 Victory - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Late Rally Comes up Short in Nashville - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Orleans Baby Cakes Stories
- Isotopes Defeat NOLA
- 'Cakes Make It Three in a Row
- Gallen Gets Another Win, 'Cakes Take Series
- 'Cakes Defeat El Paso
- Chihuahuas Nip 'Cakes 10-9