Isotopes Defeat NOLA

Albuquerque - Lewis Brinson hammered a pair of home runs for New Orleans but it was not enough as the Isotopes defeated New Orleans 7-6 to even the series at one. The 'Cakes fall to 9-15 in games decided by one run.

Brinson opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. Albuquerque answered with two in the second sending seven hitters to the plate. The 'Cakes returned with two runs in the third inning but the Isotopes offense would answer with three in the third and a two run home run from Yonathan Daza in the fourth.

New Orleans trailed 7-3 and started a come back with a run in the sixth and solo home runs from Brinson and Eddy Alvarez.

Tim Melville worked five innings and earned the win for Albuquerque. Mike Kickham was knocked out of the game in the third and suffered his third loss of the season.

The Baby Cakes drop to 38-32 on the season and trail first place San Antonio by six games.

GAME NOTES- Isan Diaz extended his hitting streak to 17 games, longest streak of the season for the Baby Cakes and longest active streak in PCL. The 'Cakes are in a stretch of 30 of 39 games on the road.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Isotopes meet in third game of series on Sunday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Thursday June 20th to play Nashville in a four-game home-stand.

June 16, 2019

