Isotopes Back in the Win Column with 7-6 Victory

June 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 7 (31-39), Baby Cakes 6 (38-32) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Eight Isotopes recorded a hit in Sunday's contest ... Yonathan Daza connected on his seventh home run of the season, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games ... Pat Valaika finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and registered his third double in two games ... Sam Hilliard had the other multi-hit game for Albuquerque, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a run scored, RBI and stolen base.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Tim Melville improved to 4-3 on the year, allowing four runs over his 5.0 innings on the bump. The right-hander struck out five and walked two ... Chris Rusin did not allow a run over his inning of relief ... DJ Johnson allowed two runs over his two frames on the mound ... Yency Almonte recorded a perfect ninth inning, striking out two to earn his third save of the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes not only snapped their longest losing streak of season (five games), but also their six-game home losing streak which began on May 20 ... Melville also recorded an RBI single at the plate.

ON DECK: New Orleans Baby Cakes at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 10.13), Baby Cakes: RHP Ben Meyer (2-4, 7.30)

