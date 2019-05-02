River Cats Take Series Finale, 13-5, over Isotopes
May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
River Cats 13 (14-13), Isotopes 5 (16-12) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: The only home run of the game for Albuquerque came off the bat of Yonathan Daza, a solo-shot in the third inning. Daza finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored ... Brendan Rodgers remained hot at the plate, coming away with a two-hit game, raising his averge to .327 ... Going 1-for-2 at the plate, Elliot Soto extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed eight runs over 5.0 innings, striking out eight and walking two ... Jesus Tinoco yielded five runs over 1.2 innings, allowing three home runs ... Jairo Diaz and Yency Almonte combined to toss 2.1 scoreless frames.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes and River Cats combined for 58 combined runs in the series ... The Isotopes left 11 runners on base, going 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 8:05 p.m. MT - Cheney Stadium
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (1-1, 6.08) | Rainiers: LHP Jonathon Niese (0-0, 5.40)
