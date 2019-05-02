Aviators Host Season-Long 12-Game Homestand (May 3-14)

May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a season-long 12-game homestand against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday, May 3 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas will also host the Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday at 12:05 p.m. and Monday at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators will then host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a four-game series from Tuesday-Friday, May 7-10 (all games at 7:05 p.m.). The homestand will then conclude with a four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, from Saturday-Tuesday, May 11-14.

Saturday and Monday's games (May 11 & 13) will begin at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday (May 12-Mother's Day at 12:05 p.m. and the homestand finale on Tuesday, May 14 with a special start time of 10:35 a.m. for the 16th Annual School Day game).

The Aviators, 16-11, are currently on a brief four-game road trip in Northern Nevada against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The trip will conclude on Thursday evening at Greater Nevada Field. Las Vegas, under manager Fran Riordan, are in the first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the A's.

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 12 dates, Las Vegas total is 118,362 for an average of 9,864 (12 sellouts). The grand opening game on April 9 was a season-high sellout crowd of 11,036 vs. Sacramento. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 36 seasons (1983-2018). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,119,373. In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average

*inaugural season

The following are the promotions for the season-long 12-game homestand:

Friday, May 3: *Aviators T-Shirt Giveaway, presented by Cox, vs. Fresno

Saturday, May 4: *Aviators Hat Giveaway, presented by Credit One Bank, vs. Fresno

Sunday, May 5: Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings)/Family Day/Little League Day #2/Cinco de Mayo vs. Fresno

Tuesday, May 7: Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings) - **T-Shirts, vs. Salt Lake

Wednesday, May 8: Wag Your Tail Wednesdays / Bark on the Berm vs. Salt Lake

Thursday, May 9: $2 Beer Night, Proper identification is required, vs. Salt Lake

Friday, May 10: *Aviators Canvas Bag Giveaway, presented by Pulte Homes, vs. Salt Lake

Saturday, May 11: *Water Bottle Giveaway, presented by AutoNation, vs. Tacoma

Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day / Family Day vs. Tacoma

*first 2,500 fans through the gates

**first 1,000 fans through the gates

The Aviators organization, in the finale of the homestand on Tuesday, May 14, will present Smoker's Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game, sponsored by the American Lung Association. The day will feature a field trip to 5th grade students in the Clark County School District for the special start time of 10:35 a.m.

Over the past 15 seasons at Cashman Field, a total of 138,526 fans attended the morning games. Last season (May 1, 2018), a crowd of 8,874 attended the game between Sacramento/Las Vegas (Sacramento, 5-1). The 51s hosted Tucson in the inaugural "school day" game on May 6, 2004, before a crowd of 4,224.

The Tobacco Awareness Program, through the Clark County School District, is an important event that takes place prior to the "School Day" game that serves to educate the young students on the dangers of cigarette smoking.

MiLB Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - "It's Fun To Be A Fan Campaign!" The Aviators will transform to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") eight times during the 2019 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The dates are: Sunday, May 5; Tuesday, May 7, May 21, June 4, July 2, July 23, July 30, August 20.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series taking place during the 2019 season. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season!

The Las Vegas Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Salt Lake's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Angels organization, according to Baseball America: first baseman Matt Thaiss (No. 8).

Tacoma's roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Mariners organization, according to Baseball America: top prospect, left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield and outfielder Braden Bishop (No. 10).

Following the homestand, the next scheduled off day for the PCL is Wednesday, May 15. Las Vegas will then embark on a brief five-game road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees from Thursday-Monday, May 16-20.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday day games (April - June) from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.