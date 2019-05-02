Aces Shutout Las Vegas to Take Game Three of S.S.D.C

Reno, Nevada - The Silver State Diamond Challenge picked up on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field as the Aces hosted the newly-named Las Vegas Aviators. Taylor Clarke got the nod for Chris Cron and the Aces in game three of the series. The right-hander, who has been mentioned as a possible soon-to-be call-up for Arizona, went five innings, allowed zero earned runs and scattered two hits. Daniel Mengden was sharp for Las Vegas as well. The Oakland farmhand went six innings, allowed tree hits, two runs and struck out five.

Offensively, Reno was led by Juniel Querecuto and Tim Locastro. Both finished with a hit and a run scored in tonight's low-scoring contest. Jimmie Sherfy recorded his second-consecutive save for just the fourth time in his Aces career. The last time Reno's all-time saves leader had back-to-back games with a save was on 8/20/2016 and 8/19/2016. The win sends the Aces to a record of 11-15 on the season with one home game remaining before heading to Sacramento for a four-game set. The first pitch tomorrow is slated for 6:35 p.m. and Justin Donatella will be on the mound.

Top Performers - Reno

Tim Locastro (1-for-2, R)

Juniel Querecuto (1-for-3, R, RBI)

Taylor Clarke (5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Daniel Mnegden (6.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 K)

Seth Brown (1-for-3)

Corban Joseph (1-for-2, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday May 2 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Justin Donatella vs. RHP Tanner Anderson 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)

Notes & Information

Month of Cron: Today marks the end of a historic month for Aces infielder Kevin Cron. Cron's 11 home runs and 33 RBI are far and away the most by any Aces player in the month of April all-time. The previous April best for home runs was seven (5 times, by four different players). The previous best for RBI in the month of April was 27 by the 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP Christian Walker.

Final Show: Tomorrow night's ballgame between the Aces and Aviators will finish the first four chapters of the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network. The Aces took two of the first three and need a win tomorrow to complete the series victory.

