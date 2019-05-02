First Place River Cats Back at Raley Field for Three-Series Homestand

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are in first place as they return home to Raley Field on Friday, May 3. They begin a 12-game stand with two four-game series against the division rival Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals), then finish up with a four-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). The homestand features all your favorite daily promotions, plus Cinco de Mayo and our first Dorados Sunday Funday, a Buster Posey cap giveaway, a Salute to Armed Forces, Mother's Day, and four fireworks shows!

Friday, May 3 - River Cats vs. Reno Aces

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

Saturday, May 4 - River Cats vs. Reno Aces

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

- Food Trucks: Squeeze Inn and Hefty Gyro's food trucks will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Sunday, May 5 - Dorados vs. Los Corazones de Reno

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Dorados de Sacramento: Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Raley Field! The River Cats will take the field as the Dorados de Sacramento and the ballpark will be filled with music, dancing, and fun for all.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field food and beverage storefronts and portables.

- Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Monday, May 6 - River Cats vs. Reno Aces:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your River Cats Baseball Bingo card.

Tuesday, May 7 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:45 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream cups, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Wednesday, May 8 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m., gates will open to all fans at 11:00 a.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 7:00 p.m.

- Construction Industry Expo: Industry experts from Holt of CA and Teichert will be on hand to highlight job opportunities in the construction industry.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are free at every Wednesday home game this season with owner ticket on the Toyota Home Run Hill. Package with hot dog, dog water bowl, and ticket is available for just $20 at rivercats.com.

Thursday, May 9 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Construction Industry Expo: Industry experts from Holt of CA and Teichert will be on hand to highlight job opportunities in the construction industry.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas: Domestic 12-oz beers are just $2 and Lagunitas craft beer is $5 at the (new location!) Toyota Home Run Hill.

Friday, May 10 - River Cats vs. Fresno Grizzlies:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

- Buster Posey Cap Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition Buster Posey snapback cap! Wear Buster with pride on Orange Friday!

*The homestand highlights for the remaining four games of this 12-game homestand will be released next week with information regarding Salute to Armed Forces, Mother's Day, and the rest of the daily promotions

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

