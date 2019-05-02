Hot Dogs Make it 12 in a Row
May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas moved their team-record winning streak to 12 games Wednesday with a 4-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. The Chihuahuas have won 18 of their last 19 games and have lost only one game since April 11th.
El Paso scored three runs in a nine-batter second inning Wednesday, highlighted by Peter Van Gansen's two-run homer, his second Triple-A home run of the season. Logan Allen had one of his best starts of the early season, allowing one earned run in six innings, while striking out seven without walking a batter.
Outfielder Boog Powell went 2-for-4 in his first start of the season after beginning the year on El Paso's injured list. Reliever Robert Stock struck out three Grizzlies in a row after Fresno loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/05/01/579501#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579501
Team Records: El Paso (19-7), Fresno (11-15)
Next Game: Thursday, 12:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (3-0, 5.70) vs. Fresno RHP Kyle McGowin (1-2, 6.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
