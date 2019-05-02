Fresno can't erase early deficit, falls 4-2 to El Paso

Fresno, California - The El Paso Chihuahuas (19-7) expanded their franchise-record win streak to 12 games Wednesday night, beating the Fresno Grizzlies (11-15) 4-2 from Chukchansi Park. A three-run top of the second was all El Paso needed to stay ahead of Fresno. Peter Van Gansen highlighted the inning with a two-run blast to right-center field. It was his second dinger of the year. While former Fresno Grizzly Chris Stewart recorded the other two RBI for the Chihuahuas.

Trailing 4-0 in the third, the Grizzlies notched a pair of runs. After a double by Taylor Gushue (7-game hit streak), Collin Cowgill knocked him in with a single to center. Then, Cowgill raced home following a double by Jake Noll. Fresno wouldn't score again despite loading the bases with no outs in the eighth. Reliever Robert Stock would strike out three straight Grizzlies to get out of the frame.

El Paso starter Logan Allen (2-1, win) cruised through six innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while punching out seven. Grizzlies' righty Austin Voth (2-2) was tallied with the loss despite fanning four in five frames. Tyler Higgins reeled off his first save with a perfect ninth for the Chihuahuas.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- CF Collin Cowgill (1-3, RBI, R, BB)

- C Taylor Gushue (1-4, 2B, R)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-4, 2B)

- 3B Jake Noll (2-4, 2B)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- 2B Peter Van Gansen (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Jason Vosler (2-4, 3B, R)

- CF Boog Powell (2-4, R, SB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday May 2 El Paso Chihuahuas (Home) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (El Paso) 11:05 a.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: It was a day for Grizzlies' catchers. Taylor Gushue extended the current team-high hit streak to seven games. He doubled and scored in the loss to El Paso on Wednesday night. Prior to the contest, Matt Reistetter was activated off the injured list while fellow catcher Raudy Read was placed on the injured list.

