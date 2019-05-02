Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

San Antonio Missions (15-11) at Iowa Cubs (16-10)

Game #27/Road Game #15

Thursday, May 2, 12:08 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Alec Mills (0-0, 2.25)

It's Notty All Bad: Despite last night's doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Iowa Cubs there are bright spots for the San Antonio Missions. Catcher Jacob Nottingham has started to heat up at the plate. In six games since his 0-for-4 performance on April 22 that dropped his season batting average to .171, Nottingham has hit safely in five of them and seen his batting average rise to .224. In those six games, Nottingham is batting .353 (6-for-17) with 2 runs, 1 double, and 2 RBI.

K's for Days: San Antonio hitters were punched out 19 times in last night's double dip including 13 in the nightcap. The Missions have been fanned a PCL-high 262 times. Only the Columbus Clippers (280) and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (269) have struck out more in Triple-A baseball

Struggles With Six: Last night's game one starter, Zack Brown allowed six runs, which was tied for a single-game high by a Missions starter this season. The only other San Antonio starter to allow six runs in a game was today's starter, Bubba Derby who yielded a half-dozen runs on April 15 vs. Nashville.

Reversing the Splits: A few of the Missions' hitters have gone against the grain when it comes to traditional splits. Left-handed hitting Lucas Erceg is batting .412 against southpaws compared to .216 against right-handers. Right-handed hitting Keston Hiura is batting .323 against righties compared to .290 against left-handers.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Jake Petricka assigned outright to San Antonio, yet to report RHP Alex Wilson assigned outright to San Antonio, yet to report

