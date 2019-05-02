Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-18) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (12-14)

May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #27: Nashville Sounds (8-18) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (12-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (0-1, 13.50)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Honorary Player Press Conference at 4:45 p.m. to welcome Coben and Kolby from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight in the series finale. The right-hander was just signed by the Texas Rangers to a minor league contract earlier in the day and is making his 2019 affiliated debut. He was previously pitching with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League where he made one start and picked up a win after he allowed one run in 6.0 innings. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 20-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 80 games (39 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

2019 Standings: The Sounds have spent the following amount of days in the American Northern Division standings in 2019: First: 1, Second: 0, Third: 4, Fourth: 22.

Eight Straight With a Home Run: The third inning solo home run hit by Andy Ibáñez last night marked the eighth consecutive game Nashville has homered in. Since April 24, they have hit at least one home run in each game and have 13 overall in that timeframe.

A Defensive Chance: Through the first 26 games of the season, Nashville's defensive numbers are near the top of the Pacific Coast League with a team fielding percentage of .982 - third-best in the league. In games the Sounds have committed at least one error, they are 1-9. In errorless games in 2019, Nashville is 7-9.

Carpenter Stays Clean: Nashville reliever David Carpenter turned in his 6th-consecutive scoreless outing since joining the club on April 12. The right-hander has tossed 1.0 inning in each of his 6 appearances and has allowed only 3 hits while collecting 4 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .158 against him and he has yet to issue a walk.

Davidson Sits at the Royal Table: First baseman Matt Davidson has had his way with Kansas City Royals pitching over the last two seasons. In the first three games against the Royals affiliate this year, Davidson is hitting .364 (4-for-11) with 2 runs, 2 home runs and 3 RBI. In 2018, Davidson played in 12 games against the Royals when he was with the Chicago White Sox. He hit .378 (17-for-45) with 11 runs, 2 doubles, 8 home runs, 14 RBI and 6 walks. 10 of Davidson's last 30 home runs have come against the Kansas City organization.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Scene (@NashvilleScene)

Glory Days: We look back at Greer Stadium as the longtime home of the @nashvillesounds undergoes demolition. https://www.nashvillescene.com/news/cover-story/article/21066517/glory-days-looking-back-at-greer-stadium ...

1011 The Beat (@1011thebeat)

We're getting you into the @nashvillesounds Throwback Thursday game tomorrow night! Listen to @ZachBoog to win tickets to see the Sounds take on the @OMAStormChasers!

Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoTwoEephus)

The Rangers have signed some SP depth. Seth Maness is scheduled to start for the Nashville Sounds tonight.

Drew & dave (@walkitoffradio)

What a place to be. We have so many Greer stories, including a shot at a dream, auditioning for the PA announcer job there. #tbt 's definitely felt different there. And the crowds are totally different, but it's still a good day to hit up a @nashvillesounds game! Great photos.

