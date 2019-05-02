Yastrzemski homers twice in blowout win over Isotopes
May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Albuquerque, NM. - The bats remained hot in Albuquerque as the Sacramento River Cats (14-13) struck for 13 runs on 17 hits in a lopsided 13-5 win over the Isotopes (16-12).
Entering the fifth inning with a one-run lead, the River Cats offense exploded for 10 runs over the next three innings thanks to four home runs, including three in the sixth. Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski led off both the fifth and sixth innings with solo home runs, while infielders Donovan Solano and Zach Green went back-to-back with two gone in the sixth. Green would finish the day going 3-for-5 with five RBI - the most recorded in a game by a River Cats player this season.
After four and one-third innings from spot starter Caleb Baragar, Sacramento's bullpen would go on to strike out eight batters in the remaining four and two-thirds, allowing no runs on six hits and one walk. Lefties Steven Okert and Sam Moll combined for seven of the eight punch outs.
The River Cats will return to Raley Field and begin a 12-game homestand on Friday with a matchup with the Reno Aces. Right-hander Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.01) will be on the mound for Sacramento facing Aces righty John Duplantier (0-1, 1.04). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5.
Additional Notes
- The River Cats have now hit at least one home run in six consecutive games, totaling 16 in the process. In 2018, the club's high was nine straight games.
- Outfielder Mike Gerber, who took over the team lead in batting average at .357, went 10-for-18 in the four-game series with Albuquerque including three home runs and a double.
***
