Parker Slam Completes Bees Comeback Win

SALT LAKE CITY - A Jarrett Parker grand slam capped a five-run eighth inning for the Salt Lake Bees as they defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 12-9 on Wednesday night.

Tacoma and Salt Lake went back-and-forth throughout the game with the Rainiers leading 9-6 after five innings. The Bees cut the lead to 9-7 in the seventh frame from a sacrifice fly by Brennon Lund and were able to load the bases in the eighth with one out. Salt Lake scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to one and Jared Walsh drew a walk to re-load the bases for Parker's grand slam in the next at-bat. Parker finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs. The grand slam was Parker's third homer in the last four games.

Taylor Cole (2-0) threw two scoreless innings to collect his second win of the season. Cole along with fellow relievers Sam Freeman and Jeremy Rhoades combined to allow no runs in three and two-thirds innings to keep the Bees in the game late. Jared Walsh finished two-for-three with two doubles and three runs scored while Cesar Puello singled in the seventh inning to extend his team-high hitting streak to 13 games.

The Bees wrap up their homestand with the series finale against the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday with Utah Prevention Day. The 10:35 a.m. start will feature more than 12,000 fifth and sixth graders in attendance who will take in the game and get a pregame presentation about drug and alcohol prevention. Following Thursday the Bees will start a 12-game, 13-day road trip to El Paso, Las Vegas and Reno before returning to Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, May 16.

