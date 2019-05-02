Aviators Fall 10-6 to El Paso Before 12th Consecutive Sellout at Las Vegas Ballpark

More than 50,000 baseball fans passed through the turnstiles at Las Vegas Ballpark during a five-game series between the Las Vegas Aviators and El Paso Chihuahuas that concluded Sunday afternoon. Those fans enjoyed $2 beers, a spectacular fireworks show, a Star Wars-themed night and a whole bunch of runs.

Unfortunately, the one thing they didn't get to enjoy was an Aviators victory.

For the fifth consecutive day, the Chihuahuas came out swinging Sunday and didn't stop, getting three home runs in as many at-bats from shortstop Luis Urias en route to a 10-6 victory before a sun-drenched sellout crowd of 10,568. It was the 12th sellout in as many games at brand-new Las Vegas Ballpark, pushing the season-long attendance to 118,362.

Left fielder Skye Bolt led the offensive attack for the Aviators (15-9) with a pair of home runs - a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the second - while third baseman Sheldon Neuse contributed a two-run homer in the seventh (his third of the series). But it wasn't enough to keep red-hot El Paso (16-7) from running its winning streak to nine in a row.

After entering the five-game set with the Pacific Coast League's best record and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Chihuahuas in the Southern Division, Las Vegas now trails El Paso by 1 1/2 games. The main reason for the flip-flop was the unstoppable Chihuahuas offense, which finished the series with 54 runs on 71 hits, including 21 home runs. Urias and Jacob Scavuzzo each went deep six times for El Paso.

During the five games, the two teams combined for 84 runs and 114 hits, including a whopping 34 home runs.

Urias and Bolt traded two-run shots in the first Sunday, but Urias broke the 2-2 tie an inning later with a three-run blast off Las Vegas starter Jake Buchanan (2-1). The 21-year-old's third homer of the day came in the fourth and splashed into the pool beyond the right-center field fence.

The Aviators tried valiantly to mount a rally in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs against El Paso reliever Robert Stock. However, right fielder Tyler Ramirez struck out on a 3-2 pitch to end it.

The Aviators will try to get back in the win column Monday when they head north to Reno to open a brief four-game road trip against the Aces. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with Las Vegas right-hander Paul Blackburn (2-1, 7.00 ERA) opposing Jon Duplantier (0-1, 1.04) in a clash of right-handers.

NOTES: Las Vegas second baseman Jorge Matteo went 0-for-4 with a walk Sunday, halting his 15-game hitting streak. ... Tyler Higgins (2-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to notch the victory for El Paso ... The Aviators return to Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday when they kick off a season-long 12-game homestand against the Fresno Grizzlies (May 3-6), Salt Lake Bees (May 7-10) and Tacoma Rainers (May 11-14). The first 2,500 fans through the gates at Friday's 7:05 p.m. series-opener against Fresno will receive a free Aviators T-shirt. ... Relief pitcher Norge Ruiz was promoted from Double-A Midland, Texas, and will join the Aviators in Reno in time for Monday's game. A right-hander, Ruiz appeared in 6 games (0 starts) with Midland, going 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA and one save in 11 1/3 innings.

