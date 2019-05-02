River Cats squander lead in ninth as Isotopes walk off

Albuquerque, NM. - The Sacramento River Cats (13-13) were walked off on for the second time during this nine-game road trip as the Albuquerque Isotopes (16-11) struck for two runs in the ninth to win it 6-5.

The River Cats pitching staff walked a season-high 11 batters, including six from starter Yoanys Quiala, yet the club still took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth. But a ground-ball single up the middle, followed by an opposite-field double two batters later, ended things happily for the Isotopes against River Cats righty Sam Coonrod, who allowed three hits and a walk during his blown save.

A night after clubbing four home runs, Sacramento cleared the fence three more times, including outfielder Mike Gerber who did so for the third consecutive game. Infielders Henry Ramos and Austin Slater also homered, with Slater adding an RBI double in the seventh.

The River Cats will play their earliest game thus far in 2019 and it will be left-hander Caleb Baragar getting called up from San Jose to get the spot start. He'll be facing Isotopes right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-0, 6.63). First pitch is set for 10:05 a.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- Henry Ramos got the start at second base on Wednesday, marking the first time in his 10-year minor-league career that he's played any infield position.

- The River Cats hit their 40th home run of the season, putting them a week ahead of their pace from 2018 when they hit their 40th on May 8.

