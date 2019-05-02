Cold Bats Spell End to Streak
May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas' team-record 12-game winning streak ended Thursday afternoon in Fresno, as the Grizzlies shut out El Paso 2-0. It was the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out this season.
Fresno starter Kyle McGowin pitched six shutout innings and struck out nine, establishing a new Grizzlies' 2019 high for strikeouts in a game by an individual pitcher. McGowin also hit two doubles and scored a run. El Paso relievers Gerardo Reyes, Eric Yardley and Tyler Higgins each threw a scoreless outing Thursday.
The Chihuahuas had at least one runner reach base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Thursday was El Paso's first day-game loss after eight wins this year in day games. All four games of the series in Fresno were decided by one or two runs.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/05/02/579502#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579502
Team Records: El Paso (19-8), Fresno (12-15)
Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Jaime Barria (1-0, 5.06) vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
