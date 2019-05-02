Game Notes vs. LV

Tonight's Game: Justin Donatella and the Aces enter tonight's contest looking for a series victory over their southern rivals. Reno has won two out of the first three games and is coming off a shutout victory last night. Donatella will square off against right-hander Tanner Anderson. Anderson enters with a record of 1-2 and an ERA north of six.

Sherfy Save: Jimmie Sherfy recorded his fifth save of the season last night and second in consecutive nights. The Aces all-time save leader has recorded a save in back-to-back nights just four times in his Aces career. July 24/25, 2016 | July 28/29, 2016 | August 19/20, 2016 | April 30/May 1, 2019. Sherfy has recorded 52 saves in 60 opportunities for Reno and currently boasts a 1.74 ERA.

Nothing for you: Taylor Clarke was phenomenal last night. The right-hander went five innings, allowed two hits, and zero earned runs against Las Vegas. The bullpen picked up where Clarke left off and finished the first shutout of the season for Reno. Reno had three shutouts in 2018, 7/27 @ Round Rock | 7/29 @ Round Rock | August 13 vs. Sacramento. Clarke was the winning pitcher on both July 27 and August 13. The starting pitcher on July 29 was current Las Vegas Aviator Jake Buchanan.

Miss USA: The Reno Aces hosted Ms. USA contestants on April 26 at Greater Nevada Field. Tonight, Miss USA airs live from Reno-Tahoe at 8:00 p.m. only on FOX. The two-hour special event concludes with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor. Women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss USA.

Skye Bolt: Late Wednesday night, news broke on Twitter that the A's will be recalling outfielder Skye Bolt from Triple-A Las Vegas. Bolt will join the team in Pittsburgh, team sources confirmed. The A's 2015 fourth-round pick will be making his major-league debut. He will be the second member of the A's 2015 draft class to reach the big leagues, joining top pick Richie Martin, who debuted with the Orioles earlier this year. Last night, Bolt went 0-for-2 against right-hander Taylor Clarke.

Mill Creek, WA: Travis Snider has been playing professional baseball since being drafted in the first round out of Jackson High School in Mill Creek, Washington in 2006. The Aces slugger has played in 747 Minor League games and 630 Major League games. Snider has taken his game to another level this season. In 26 games with Reno, Snider is batting a career-best .378 (31-for-82) and recorded 10 doubles. His OPS of 1.114 is 8th in the Pacific Coast League and his 31 hits is 6th-most in the PCL.

Thirsty: Tonight's promotion at Greater Nevada Field is "Coors Light Thirsty Thursday". Fans can enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00 (presented by Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5. College students can get $5.00 Standing Room Only Tickets at the Ticket Office ONLY.

On this Date in Baseball History: On this date in 1876, Chicago's Ross Barnes hit the first home run in the history of the National League. In addition to his inside-the-park homer, the former National Association superstar also hit a single and a triple, stole two bases, and scored four runs in a 19-5 victory over the Reds.

On this date in History: On this date in 1933, the modern legend of the Loch Ness Monster was born. The newspaper Inverness Courier relates an account of a couple who claim to have seen "an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface." After the April 1933 sighting was reported in the newspaper on May 2, interest steadily grew, especially after another couple claimed to have seen the animal on land.

