Isotopes Walk off over River Cats for 6-5 Win
May 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 6 (16-11), River Cats 5 (13-13) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Mylz Jones was the hero for the Isotopes, delivering a walk-off double in the ninth inning to give Albuquerque the win. The hit was Jones' first in Triple-A. The 25-year-old entered the game as part of a double switch in the eighth inning ... Brendan Rodgers hot steak continued as the Rockies prospect finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk ... Yonathan Daza reached base three times, also finishing the contest 2-for-4 with a walk.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Nelson Gonzalez allowed three runs over his 3.2 innings on the hill, receiving a no-decision ... Sam Howard allowed a run over 2.1 innings while James Pazos yielded a run in his inning of work ... Notching the win was DJ Johnson in his first game back with Triple-A Albuquerque. The right-hander tossed two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth.
TOPES TIDBITS: With a hit in his only plate appearance, Elliot Soto extended his on-base streak to 19 games ... After recording two doubles on the night, Brendan Rodgers now has 101 for his professional career ... Jones' walk-off hit was the second the season for the Isotopes, the first coming on April 7 vs. Salt Lake when Noel Cuevas connected on a game-winning double...Albuquerque's 11 walks at the plate tie a season high while the staff's 13 strikeouts also tie a season high ... The Isotopes and River Cats combined for 17 walks and 23 strikeouts.
ON DECK: Sacramento River Cats at Albuquerque Isotopes, 11:05 a.m.
PROBABLES: River Cats: RHP Tyler Beede (1-1, 1.99), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-0, 6.63)
