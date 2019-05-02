McGowin and Grizzlies claw past Chihuahuas 2-0

Fresno, California - Kyle McGowin and the Fresno Grizzlies (12-15) shutout the El Paso Chihuahuas (19-8) 2-0 Thursday morning from Chukchansi Park. The Chihuahuas 12-game winning streak and the Grizzlies seven-game losing streak both ended with the final result. McGowin (2-2, win) was exceptional on both sides of the ball. On the bump, he twirled six scoreless frames, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out a season-high nine. While at the dish, he belted two doubles and scored once.

The Fresno offense recorded 12 hits with four starters notching two apiece. Andrew Stevenson, Jake Noll, Brandon Snyder and McGowin were the recipients of the multi-hit line. Stevenson and Noll both laced RBI singles in the third, extending their hit streaks to six games each. Bengie Gonzalez and Matt Reistetter enjoyed their first hits of the season with Reistetter picking up a double.

El Paso lefty Dietrich Enns (3-1) suffered the loss after five innings of two-run ball. Derek Self whiffed two batters in two scoreless frames to receive his first save of the season.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Kyle McGowin (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K; 2-3, 2 2B, R)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-4, RBI)

- 3B Jake Noll (2-4, RBI)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- RHP Tyler Higgins (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

- 2B Matthew Batten (1-4, SB)

- CF Boog Powell (0-1, 3 BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 3 Las Vegas Aviators (Road) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Two starting pitchers for the Fresno Grizzlies this season have recorded a pair of hits. Paolo Espino had two singles and a run April 7th versus Reno. Now Kyle McGowin joins Espino with two doubles and a run May 2nd versus El Paso.

McGowin has both Fresno shutouts this season. On April 10th at Salt Lake, McGowin went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and punching out six, The Grizzlies also won 2-0 in that contest.

