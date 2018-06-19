River Cats lose wild one in New Orleans as club heads home

METAIRIE, LA - The Sacramento River Cats (33-39) fought back from a five-run deficit to make things interesting in the final two innings, but fell 9-8 to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (35-36), who walked off in the bottom of the ninth.

Right fielder Chase d'Arnaud and third baseman Ryder Jones went back-to-back in the sixth inning as Sacramento got within two of the Baby Cakes. Then first baseman Trevor Brown's two-run single tied it up in the eighth, but right-hander Derek Law gave the two runs right back to New Orleans in the bottom half of the frame.

Sacramento would string together four straight hits in the ninth en route to a three-run inning, giving them the lead heading into the ninth. But submariner Tyler Rogers entered and gave up a rare pair of runs as New Orleans walked off on Scott Van Slyke's sacrifice fly.

The River Cats will enjoy a day off Wednesday as they travel back to Sacramento to begin a four-game set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will make his second rehab start of the season with the River Cats, and first at home, while New Orleans will send left-hander Dillon Overton (3-2, 2.96) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7.05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- The consecutive home runs hit in the sixth inning by d'Arnaud and Jones were the sixth pair of back-to-back jacks hit by the River Cats this season, and Jones has been involved in half of them.

- Tyler Rogers had not allowed a run, earned or unearned, since May 9 (a 16-inning stretch) until the two surrendered this afternoon.

