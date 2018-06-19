River Cats lose wild one in New Orleans as club heads home
June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
METAIRIE, LA - The Sacramento River Cats (33-39) fought back from a five-run deficit to make things interesting in the final two innings, but fell 9-8 to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (35-36), who walked off in the bottom of the ninth.
Right fielder Chase d'Arnaud and third baseman Ryder Jones went back-to-back in the sixth inning as Sacramento got within two of the Baby Cakes. Then first baseman Trevor Brown's two-run single tied it up in the eighth, but right-hander Derek Law gave the two runs right back to New Orleans in the bottom half of the frame.
Sacramento would string together four straight hits in the ninth en route to a three-run inning, giving them the lead heading into the ninth. But submariner Tyler Rogers entered and gave up a rare pair of runs as New Orleans walked off on Scott Van Slyke's sacrifice fly.
The River Cats will enjoy a day off Wednesday as they travel back to Sacramento to begin a four-game set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will make his second rehab start of the season with the River Cats, and first at home, while New Orleans will send left-hander Dillon Overton (3-2, 2.96) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7.05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.
Additional Notes
- The consecutive home runs hit in the sixth inning by d'Arnaud and Jones were the sixth pair of back-to-back jacks hit by the River Cats this season, and Jones has been involved in half of them.
- Tyler Rogers had not allowed a run, earned or unearned, since May 9 (a 16-inning stretch) until the two surrendered this afternoon.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. River Cats Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the 2018 season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). For more information about the River Cats, visit www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2018
- Sounds Swept in Albuquerque - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats lose wild one in New Orleans as club heads home - Sacramento River Cats
- Wild Ending Finishes Baby Cakes' Sweep of Sacramento - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Fall, 3-2, in Extra Innings to the 51s - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw Expected to Pitch at Werner Park on Saturday - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 51s Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces from June 21-24 - Las Vegas 51s
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (43-28) at El Paso Chihuahuas (34-37) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback Again - Salt Lake Bees
- Honky Tonks Begin Four-Game Homestand Thursday - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-36) at Albuquerque Isotopes (35-35) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Hot Bats Chased Away in 6-4 Loss - Reno Aces
- Chasers Trump Aces with Pair of Threes, 6-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sky Sox Win with Dramatic Walkoff for Second Day in a Row - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Hudson Cruises 5-2 over Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Redbirds' Five First-Inning Runs Enough for Hudson - Memphis Redbirds
- Grizzlies match longest road win streak of season with 9-3 Round Rock romp - Fresno Grizzlies
- Mejias-Brean Powers Tacoma To Fourth-Straight Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Iowa Continues to Falter in Tacoma - Iowa Cubs
- Las Vegas Rides Early Lead to 10-4 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- River Cats lose wild one in New Orleans as club heads home
- River Cats rack up 12 hits, but drop third straight to New Orleans
- Connolly impresses in Triple-A debut with River Cats
- Camarenaâ??s tough start digs a hole for River Cats early in 4-3 loss
- Pitching propels River Cats to series win