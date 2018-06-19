Reno Aces Game Notes

Today's Game: Reno looks to rebound after a 6-4 defeat last night against the Storm Chasers. Left-hander Robbie Ray will make his Aces 2018 debut on rehab assignment coming off an oblique injury. Ray went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA last season with the Diamondbacks. His last Aces appearance came in 2015.

Last Game: Game three of four between the Storm Chasers and Aces was taken by the visiting squad, by the score of 6-4. The Aces were shut down offensively with only four hits. Jake Buchanan toed the mound to start the game for the Aces and went 6.2 innings, allowing six runs on 12 hits. The loss drops the Aces to a record of 33-38 on the season and 10.5 games back of the first place Grizzlies. Ildemaro Vargas reached base three times tonight but failed to get a hit, thus ending his hit streak at 16 games.

Socrates Brito Wins PCL Player of the Week: After being announced PCL player of the week, Socrates Brito went 1-for-2 with a double and a stolen base in last night's game. Last week Brito went 15-for-25 (.600) with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and four home runs. He hit safely in every game last week and continued his hot streak to seven games tonight. Additionally, Brito had recorded an RBI in each of his last six contests with three of the performances yielding multi-RBIs. His 15 hits were the most by a single player in the Pacific Coast League. Brito is the second Aces position player to take home Player of the Week honors and second in the month of June. Kevin Cron earned his first PCL Player of the Week award for the week of May 28-June 3.

Noble Three Hundred: Ildemaro Vargas is one hit away from 300 career hits as a member of the Aces. The Venezuela native enters today's contest with 299 knocks (77 in 2018). Vargas made his Triple-A debut in 2016 with Reno. In 49 games, Vargas went 70-for-198, .354). In 2017, his All-Star season, he went 152-for-487 (.312). Cole Gillespie (399), Mike Jacobs (343), Jack Reinheimer (321) and Mike Freeman (301) are the only players in Aces history with more.

Mr. Triple: Kristopher Negron's triple in the bottom of the 9th inning last night was his 15th as an Aces player. Negron is in third place all-time on the Aces leaderboard. Cole Gillespie (30), Mike Freeman (18), and Socrates Brito (18) are the only Aces with more. Negron hit 11 triples in 2017 and has 55 in his MiLB career. Ildemaro Vargas is the only Aces player this season with more, 6.

New Milestone: Michael Perez finished last night's game with three RBI, second most in his Triple-A career. The catcher recorded a 4 RBI night on September 4th last season in the Aces 13-1 rout over Albuquerque.

Drop the Rake: On this day in 1958, the Texas League's Victoria Rosebuds signed their groundskeeper because they were short on players. John 'Pop' Faucett caught for the Rosebuds that day. Faucett played 1,071 games in his career (985 games before taking a job as a groundskeeper and 86 games after June 18, 1958). As of this writing, Director of Field Operations, Joe Hill, has not signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

