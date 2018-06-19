51s Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces from June 21-24

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas 51s PROFESSIONAL baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, will open a brief four-game homestand on Thursday, June 21 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Cashman Field at 7:05 p.m. The series against the Aces will conclude on Sunday, June 24 at 12:05 p.m. (final Sunday "matinee" home game of the season). The remaining Sunday "home games" will be played at 7:05 p.m. on July 1,15,29, August 12 and September 2.

The 51s, under manager Tony DeFrancesco, are currently on a seven-game road trip that will conclude on Tuesday, June 19 in Oklahoma City, Okla., against the Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The PCL then has a scheduled off day on Wednesday, June 20.

The 51s organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

2018 CASHMAN FIELD ATTENDANCE: In 36 dates, Las Vegas total is 174,816 for an average of 4,856. The season-high crowd is 9,003 vs. Fresno on April 20. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 35 seasons (1983-2017). The all-time attendance total now stands at 11,843,603.

Budweiser Dollar Beer Night, presented by Laughlin, will be featured in the series opener vs. Reno on Thursday, June 21. Dollar Beer Night will be featured at every Thursday home game during the 2018 season. Proper identification and wristbands are required for dollar beer night.

A spectacular post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Findlay Toyota, will be featured in game two of the series on Friday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m.

51s Camouflage Jersey Night, presented by Nevada Department of Wildlife, to the first 2,500 fans through the gates (open at 6 p.m.), will be featured in game three of the series vs. the Aces on Saturday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m.

Reno' roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America: right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke (No. 8).

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2018 campaign will mark the 10th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4)

2018: Reno leads the series, 3-games-to-2

Following the homestand, the 51s will embark on a brief four-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest beginning on Monday, June 25. Las Vegas will face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and the series will conclude on Thursday, June 28.

The 51s will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the 51s website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.LV51.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 19th season behind the microphone calling 51s baseball.

All 51s games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via LV51.com.

Tickets for all 51s home games can be purchased at the SCE Federal Credit Union Box Office at Cashman Field. The box office is open Monday-Friday (non-game days) from Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are priced at $11.00 (reserved, $12.00-Day of Game); $14.00 (plaza, $15.00-Day of Game) and $17.00 (field, $18.00-Day of Game) & the blue dugout seats at $30.00 ($35-Day of Game). The traditional $2.00 discount for Military personnel is offered on plaza, field and reserved seats throughout the season.

Season tickets and mini-plan packages are available by calling the 51s office at (702) 943-7200.

