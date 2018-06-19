Honky Tonks Begin Four-Game Homestand Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Honky Tonks return to First Tennessee Park for a four-game homestand set to begin this Thursday, June 21.

The Honky Tonks host the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the Round Rock Dance Halls, in the "Battle for the Boot" series. The two teams continue their pursuit for the coveted Boot Trophy after beginning the "Battle for the Boot" in late May when the Dance Halls won three of five games in Texas. The Honky Tonks need to win three of four to claim the trophy.

Both teams will wear special uniforms representing the rich music tradition of their respective city. Additionally, Cumberland Hospitality has provided entertainment with pre-game concerts prior to each game. In the spirt of the series, First Tennessee Park welcomes a mechanical bull that will be set up in the Family Fun Zone during the four-game series.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:

Thursday, June 21 vs. Round Rock - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Cowboy Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Live pre-game concert by Rocky Bottom courtesy of Whiskey Bent and Cumberland Hospitality.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, June 22 vs. Round Rock - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Live pre-game concert by Jay Bragg courtesy of The Nashville Palace and Cumberland Hospitality.

FOX 17 News post-game Honky Tonks-themed fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Saturday, June 23 vs. Round Rock - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Live pre-game concert by George Dunn courtesy of Scoreboard Bar & Grill and Cumberland Hospitality.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, June 24 vs. Round Rock - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Honky Tonks Jersey Auction benefiting Notes for Notes. The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.

Live pre-game concert by Bobby Johnson and Randy Moore courtesy of Germantown Depot and Cumberland Hospitality.

Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Military Sunday Family Fun Day - The Sounds extend their military appreciation by offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families - subject to availability.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

