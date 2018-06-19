Clayton Kershaw Expected to Pitch at Werner Park on Saturday
June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Three-time Cy Young Award winner and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is expected to start at Werner Park for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday evening against the Omaha Storm Chasers. First pitch that evening is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.
Tweet from @kengurnick: Kershaw will make a rehab start for OKC Saturday.
In addition to those three Cy Young trophies, Kershaw has been named a National League All-Star in each of the past seven seasons. He finished runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award last year after compiling an 18-4 record and 2.31 ERA (45 ER/175.0 IP), adding 202 strikeouts compared to just 30 walks. The lefty also faced the Storm Chasers last year in Oklahoma City on August 26, a game which Omaha won 4-0.
This season he has posted a 1-4 mark and 2.76 ERA (15 ER/49.0 IP), adding 53 strikeouts to 11 walks. He was placed on the Disabled List by the Dodgers on June 1 with lower back discomfort, and last pitched in a Major League game on May 31 versus Philadelphia.
On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans through the gates of Werner Park will receive a Rosenblatt Stadium Replica Giveaway thanks to Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion. Gates will open at 6:00pm, with parking lots opening at 5:00pm.
Tickets for Saturday's game, in addition to all remaining 2018 Storm Chasers home dates are still available and can be purchased online.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.