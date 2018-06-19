Chasers Trump Aces with Pair of Threes, 6-4

RENO, NV (June 18) - Two offensive uprisings were all Omaha needed, as they defeated Reno 6-4 on Monday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Omaha jumped on the Aces for 3 runs in the top of the 1st. Billy Burns singled, Jorge Bonifacio singled, and Lucas Duda singled to score Burns. Frank Schwindel followed with a double, plating Bonifacio, and with 2 out, Jack Lopez scored Schwindel with a single, giving Omaha a 3-0 lead.

Reno grabbed a run in the bottom of the 2nd, as Socrates Brito doubled, went to 3rd on a fly ball, and scored on a Michael Perez sacrifice fly.

That was the only run Trevor Oaks allowed over 5.1 innings; he also limited Reno to 2 hits, while striking out 4 and walking 3.

Jason Adam (W, 2-0) struggled in the bottom of the 6th for Omaha, walking Socrates Brito and Kevin Cron, throwing an errant pickoff throw to advance the runners, and allowing a 2-run single to Michael Perez to tie the game at 3.

But Omaha quickly regained the lead in the top of the 7th. After the first two batters were retired, Jorge Bonifacio tripled, Lucas Duda was intentionally walked, and Frank Schwindel doubled to score Bonifacio. Ryan O'Hearn then doubled off the right field wall, driving in Duda and Schwindel for a 6-3 advantage.

All of those runs were charged to Jake Buchanan (L, 4-7), who allowed 6 runs on 12 hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Jason Adam settled in and worked a scoreless 7th inning, and Michael Mariot tossed a flawless 8th before recording 2 outs in the 9th inning. An RBI triple by Kristopher Negron cut the lead to 6-4, and forced the Chasers to summon Eric Stout (S, 3), who nailed down the final out of the game.

The Storm Chasers (32-37) will conclude the road trip in Reno tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 Central. RHP Heath Fillmyer (4-5, 5.75) will toss for Omaha, while the Reno's starter is to be determined.

