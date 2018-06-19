Hudson Cruises 5-2 over Chihuahuas

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Memphis starter Dakota Hudson picked up his Pacific Coast League-leading ninth win of the season in the Redbirds' 5-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at Southwest University Park. The Redbirds have won two games in a row after El Paso's 13-1 win in the first game of the series.

The Chihuahuas piled up 10 hits and seven walks against Memphis pitching but stranded 15 runners on base. El Paso's first run came on a third-inning RBI single by San Diego Padres rehabbing outfielder Wil Myers. Myers and his Padres teammate Austin Hedges had two hits each Monday. The Chihuahuas' second run came when Luis Urias walked in a nine-pitch at-bat with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Walker Lockett matched his season high with seven innings pitched in the start for El Paso and didn't allow any earned runs. Lockett and relievers Kyle McGrath and Robert Stock combined to retire the final 14 Redbirds batters Monday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/redbirds-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/18/542608#game_state=live,game_tab=,gameT2608

Team Records: Memphis (43-28), El Paso (34-37)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Memphis RHP Kevin Herget (3-5, 3.86) vs. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (3-0, 3.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Memphis 5 El Paso 2 - Monday

WP: Hudson (9-2)

LP: Lockett (2-6)

S: Mujica (6)

Time: 2:45

Attn: 7,253

