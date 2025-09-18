Ornelas Hits Grand Slam in 13-2 Win Wednesday

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas entered the top of the seventh inning tied 2-2 and scored eleven late runs to win 13-2 Wednesday night over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field. The Chihuahuas have won four straight games and seven of their last nine.

El Paso starter Victor Lizarraga allowed only one earned run in five innings in his second Triple-A start and has a 1.80 ERA through his first 10 Triple-A innings. Center fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in the top of the seventh, El Paso's eighth grand slam of the season and the first since Rodolfo Duran's on September 13 against Albuquerque. Second baseman Clay Dungan went 2-for-6 with a double, his fifth double in the last three games.

Designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with an RBI, moving his batting average to .337, one point ahead of Round Rock's Cody Freeman for first in the Pacific Coast League. With Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City Wednesday, the Chihuahuas have been eliminated from the PCL's second half playoff race.

Team Records: El Paso (79-66, 41-29), Sugar Land (71-74, 32-38)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 3.72) vs. Sugar Land RHP Ethan Pecko (1-3, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.