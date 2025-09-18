INF Cody Freeman Named Texas Rangers Tom Grieve Player of the Year

September 18, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that INF/OF Cody Freeman was named the organization's minor league Tom Grieve Player of the Year. Freeman leads the Express in batting average (.336) and is currently second in the Pacific Coast League among qualified hitters.

The 24-year-old slashed .336/.382/.549/.931 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 75 runs scored, 32 walks and 37 strikeouts in 97 games with the E-Train. Among Pacific Coast League leaders through August 15, he was first in batting average and second in slugging percentage (.549) and total bases (211). He was third in OPS (.931) and fourth in hits (129).

He paced Rangers farmhands in hits, multi-hit games (39) and multi-homer games (tied, 3). On July 27 at Tacoma, Freeman became one of three Rangers farmhands to hit three home runs in a game (Cameron Cauley & Aaron Zavala) and just the 10th player in Express history to accomplish the feat. The infielder had his contract selected by Texas on July 18 and made his Major League debut that night versus Detroit and recorded his first major league hit (double) on July 21 against the Athletics.

Through September 17, Freeman has batted .235 (20-85) with three home runs, four doubles and 12 RBI in 28 games with the Rangers while making starts at second base (14), third base (4), right field (3) and designated hitter (2). This marks Freeman's second consecutive year to earn a Rangers minor league award after being selected as the organization's Defender of the Year for 2024.

Freeman was a fourth-round selection by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He is currently listed as the No. 22 (Baseball America) and No. 24 (MLB Pipeline) prospect in the Rangers minor league system.

