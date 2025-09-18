Express Eliminated from Playoff Contention, Fall to River Cats 5-2

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Sacramento Shuts Down Round Rock Bats for Wednesday Night Win

GAME 146 | AWAY GAME 72 | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (41-30 | 75-71) 2 6 0

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (39-32 | 75-71) 5 10 1

WP: LHP John Michael Bertrand (2-0, 2.25) FIRST PITCH: 8:45 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 2,726

LP: RHP Peyton Gray (5-5, 3.47) GAME TIME: 2:56

SV: Miguel Díaz (8) TEMPERATURE: 95 degrees, Clear.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Drew Ellis 10 6 1 1 2-0 418 feet/98.6 MPH Left Field

Osleivis Basabe 13 8 0 1 1-1 396 feet/100.6 MPH Left Field

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sacramento took a quick 1-0 lead after two batters. Back-to-back doubles to start the game for LF Wade Meckler and 2B Tyler Fitzgerald gave the River Cats the lead. The Round Rock offense took the lead in the third frame. After a single from DH Omar Narváez and a double from 3B Keyber Rodriguez put runners on second and third base. CF Billy McKinney doubled into left field and it was a 2-1 lead for the E-Train.

The River Cats evened the score at two apiece in the fifth inning. Meckler picked up his second double of the night and CF Turner Hill scored. In the sixth inning, Sacramento took the lead for good. A triple for 3B Dayson Croes set up 1B Drew Ellis. He blasted a two-run home run and it was 4-2. In the eighth, SS Osleivis Basabe hit a solo home run to make it a 5-2 game where the score stood final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

MORE MCKINNEY: CF Billy McKinney went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday. He is 4-for-8 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored to start the series.

WHAT A RUN: Round Rock was eliminated from playoff contention after Tacoma beat Oklahoma City tonight. The Express can still tie their best finish in a half since this playoff format was introduced in 2023. They need to win all four games to tie their 2023 second half record (45-30).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, September 18 at Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 8:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Sutter Health Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.







