Díaz Quiets Comets in Tacoma Victory

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Tacoma Rainiers scored two runs in the first inning and led the rest of the game behind a strong start from Jhonathan Díaz to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-1, Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. Each of the first three Rainiers batters collected hits to open the bottom of the first inning, leading to a quick 2-0 lead. Díaz kept the Comets (36-35/82-64) off the board for seven innings and only had a runner advance into scoring position in the third inning, as he scattered four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Rainiers (46-25/84-62) took advantage of several Comets miscues in the seventh inning, including two errors and a missed pop up, leading to a four runs to make it 6-0. The Comets cracked the run column in the eighth inning following two walks and a RBI single by Esteury Ruiz.

Of Note:

-The Comets had a four-game win streak come to an end ... OKC is now 2-6 in their last eight road games and 3-8 in their last 11 road games, although they are 43-28 overall this year away from OKC.

-For the second time in six games, the Comets were limited to one run. In the four games in between, the Comets scored 33 runs ... It was also the third time in the last 10 games the Comets produced one or no runs.

-Esteury Ruiz tallied three of the Comets'five hits, going 3-for-4. He also recorded the team's only RBI and only extra-base hit with a double...Ruiz is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 16-for-34 (.471) with seven extra-base hits...He has reached base in 42 of his last 43 games with OKC.

-Jose Ramos extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 1-for-4. During the streak, Ramos is batting .400 (14x35) with two home runs, two triples and six RBI.

-Alex Freeland's 22-game on-base streak ended. It was the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets hitter this season.

-The Comets tied their season high with four errors. Three of the six runs allowed by the pitching staff were unearned runs.

-With the win, Tacoma clinched the PCL second-half title.

