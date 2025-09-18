Angelo Pitches Aces Past Isotopes, 7-1

Albuquerque, NM - In just his fourth Triple-A start, Reno right-hander Roman Angelo delivered a masterpiece, working 7.1 innings of four-hit, one-run ball, as the Aces topped the Isotopes 7-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Topes Scope: - Adael Amador supplied Albuquerque's lone run with an inside-the-park homer, the 24th in Isotopes history and second this season (also: Warming Bernabel, June 6 at El Paso). It was the second to take place against the Aces, as Roger Bernadina pulled off the feat on July 20, 2015 in Nevada.

- Angelo became the first opposing starter to pitch into the eighth inning at Isotopes Park since Ross Detwiler completed 8.0 frames for Tacoma on July 5, 2018. Overall, it marks the 28th time it has happened by an opposing hurler in Albuquerque since 2005 (MLB Database).

- Angelo is the fourth Reno pitcher to last until the eighth inning in Albuquerque, joining Matt Torra (May 25, 2010 - 8.0), Andrew Chafin (June 28, 2014 - 8.0) and Braden Shipley (June 17, 2016 - 8.0). Additionally, Angelo is the first opposing hurler to accomplish the feat in a day game at Isotopes Park since Noah Syndergaard on May 7, 2015, when he completed 8.0 frames of two-run ball in addition to going 3-for-4 with a double and two-run homer in his last game before being called up by the Mets.

- The Isotopes were held to one run for the 10th time in 2025, in addition to being shut out four times. It was the sixth overall combined occurrence at home (last: Sept. 3 vs. Round Rock, 3-0 defeat).

- Amador is slashing .393/.495/.679 with 10 doubles, a triple, four homers and 24 RBI over his last 22 contests, with 10 multi-hit performances in the stretch.

- Sean Bouchard struck out at least three times in a game for the 10th time this season (last: Aug. 19 vs. Las Vegas - three).

- Michael Toglia extended his hitting streak to six games with a ninth-inning single. He is 8-for-19 with two homers during the stretch.

- Keston Hiura recorded a base hit in four at-bats, and is slashing .352/.379/.722 with five doubles, five homers and 10 RBI over his last 12 games.

- The Isotopes have homered in nine consecutive games, tying a season-high (also: April 2-11).

- Albuquerque dropped to 7-19 in day games, including 3-10 at home.

- Albuquerque will need to win the final three games of the season to avoid finishing with the PCL's worst overall record for the second consecutive year, and third time in four years.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces continue the series Friday, with the start of Fan Appreciation Weekend. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch slated for 6:35. Albuquerque has not announced a starter and right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis is expected to toe the rubber for Reno. There will a Postgame Fireworks show (weather permitting) presented by Power Ford.







