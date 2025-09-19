Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/18 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (9-3, 4.98) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT Sports/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Clinched the Pacific Coast League Second Half Championship with a 6-1 victory over Oklahoma City...Jhonathan Díaz led the way with 7.0 shutout innings, striking out six without a walk...the Rainiers scored a pair in the first inning as Samad Taylor scored on an errant throw and Colt Emerson drove in a run on an RBI single to make it 2-0...Tacoma broke the game open in the seventh inning with four runs, getting a two-run single from Rhylan Thomas, a sacrifice fly from Leody Taveras and another RBI single from Miles Mastrobuoni...the Comets plated their lone run in the top of the eighth inning, but Michael Fulmer slammed the door in the ninth to finish the victory and put Tacoma in the postseason.

RAINIERS R IN THE PLAYOFFS: Tacoma's 6-1 victory on Tuesday secured the Pacific Coast League Second Half Championship...the Rainiers will play in the Pacific Coast League Championship series beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas in a best-of-three series against the Aviators...the Rainiers will play for their seventh league championship and first since winning the Triple-A West in 2021, which did not include any postseason games...the Rainiers will play playoff baseball for the first time since 2016, when they fell to El Paso in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff...the last time Tacoma won a championship that included postseason games was 2010, when they defeated Sacramento in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff, then defeating Memphis in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER RECORD: After Samad Taylor broke Tacoma's career franchise stolen base record on Tuesday, he is on the verge of another record...Taylor has scored 121 runs this season, tied for the most in single-season franchise history with Alex Liddi, who scored 121 for Tacoma in the 2011 season...Taylor tied the record with two runs scored on Wednesday evening, pacing the PCL with his 121 runs this year...the 121 runs are tied for the second-most by a PCL player in the last 20 years, as Taylor and Liddi trail only the 125 runs scored by Andy Green with the 2005 Tucson Sidewinders...the PCL Modern Era Record is 141 by Billy Sample with Tucson in 1978.

DÍAZ DEALT: In Tacoma's 6-1 victory on Tuesday, LHP Jhonathan Díaz was in total control, throwing 7.0 shutout innings, striking out six without a walk...it was Díaz's second start of 7.0 innings with no runs or walks this season and the third by a Rainier...Tacoma is the only Triple-A team this season to have three such starts and Díaz is the only Triple-A pitcher this year to record multiple starts of at least 7.0 innings without allowing a run or a walk.

LABRADA LEADS THE WAY: Since the start of September, OF Victor Labrada has been consistently on base, sporting a .489 on-base percentage, the fourth-best in the league...his nine walks in September are tied for the sixth-most in the league...in September, Labrada is batting .313 (10x32) with a pair of doubles, one triple and four RBI, sporting a .927 OPS...Labrada has drawn a walk in four of his last five games, including three walks on Tuesday against Oklahoma City, the ninth time in his career he's drawn at least three walks.

COLT COMES UP TO TACOMA: The Seattle Mariners promoted the top prospect in their organization to Tacoma on Tuesday, as Colt Emerson joins the Rainiers...Emerson is rated the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners organization and the No. 11 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline... Emerson opened the 2025 season with 90 games at High-A Everett, hitting .281/.388/.453, connecting on 16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs while driving in 51...promoted to Double-A Arkansas on August 4, where he hit .282/.360/.430 with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs, driving in 18...from the time of his promotion to Arkansas, he ranked among Texas League leaders in doubles (4th - 10), hits, (8th - 40) and total bases (9th - 61).

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: Cade Marlowe was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday...he hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI...he led all qualified hitters in batting average and with 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league...his .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage...Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win PCL Player of the Week, the most the Rainiers have collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting .392 (19x48), ranking second in the league in average and with his 19 hits...he also ranks third with a 1.110 OPS, while ranking fifth with a .464 on-base percentage and sixth with a .646 slugging percentage...Marlowe has tallied hits in 10 of his 14 September games, logging seven multi-hit efforts...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .336, with 11 doubles, and four home runs over his last 39 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners blanked the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Thursday afternoon...Luis Castillo fired 6.0 shutout frames, followed by shutout innings from Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andres Muñoz to finish the win...the Mariners did not walk a batter in the win...Seattle scored their two runs on an RBI double from Jorge Polanco in the second inning and an RBI double by JP Crawford in the eighth.







