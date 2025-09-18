Angelo Earns First Triple-A Win in Dominant Outing vs. Isotopes

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Roman Angelo was lights out on the mound, leading the Reno Aces (25-47, 62-85) to a 7-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (29-43, 60-86), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Angelo turned in one of the best outings of the Aces' season, holding the Isotopes to one run across 7 1/3 commanding innings while walking one and striking out eight to collect his first Triple-A win. His only blemish came in the fourth inning, when Adael Amador scorched a line drive into left-center that got past Kristian Robinson, allowing Amador to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run. After a shaky start to his Triple-A career, Angelo closed the season strong, finishing with a 6.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in four outings.

Sergio Alcántara continued his hot stretch at the plate, putting Reno on the board with an RBI double in the second inning. The switch-hitting shortstop has been on fire in September, slashing .347/.443/.490 with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and nine walks in 15 games this month.

Aramis Garcia provided the finishing touches on the win, blasting his 14th home run of the season - a two-run shot to left-center in the ninth inning. He also added an RBI single in the seventh. The veteran backstop has been a key piece of Reno's lineup, slashing .266/.385/.485 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, and 44 RBI.

Matt Mervis chipped in a three-hit day, including a pair of doubles. The first baseman has found his rhythm at the plate, riding a five-game on-base streak while going 5-for-17 (.294) with three extra-base hits and four RBI during that span.

The Aces will look to keep rolling in Friday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Roman Angelo: W, 7.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Matt Mervis: 3-for-5, 2 2B

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-2, 1 RBI

