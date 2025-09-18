Isotopes Record 9-7 Come-From-From Behind Victory over Aces

Published on September 18, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes fell behind 5-0 in the first inning but rallied to score six runs over the next two frames to take a one run lead. Reno once again took a lead, 7-6, after plating single tallies in the third and fourth innings. However, Albuquerque tied the game in the seventh on a Keston Hiura homer and then took the lead on an Adael Amador RBI double in the ninth to claim a 9-7 victory Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their three-game losing skid.

-Keston Hiura and Michael Toglia hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, the fifth set of back-to-back dingers on the year (last: Sterlin Thompson and Warming Bernabel on June 6 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes swatted five homers on the night, tied for the second-most in a contest on the year (last: September 10 at El Paso).

-Reno's A.J. Vukovich belted a grand slam in the first inning, the seventh allowed on the year by Isotopes. He's the fourth opposing hitter to tally two grand slams against the club in a season (also Sacramento's Jackson Reetz, 2023; Sugar Land's Justin Dirden, 2023; and Fresno's Jon Singleton, 2015).

-Albuquerque surrendered five runs in the first frame and have allowed 18 over their last three contest (seven on Sunday at El Paso and six on Tuesday.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-4 with his 10th homer of the year, a double and three RBI. Over his last 21 games, is slashing .400/.505/.663 with 10 doubles, one triple, three homers, 23 RBI and 10 multi-hit games, including three-straight. Has reached base in 26-straight starts. Was his 10th game with three-plus RBI and fourth since August 23.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-5 with an RBI to extend his modest hit streak to seven. During streak, slashing .367/.441/.767 with one double, one triple, three homers and 12 RBI.

-Keston Hiura went 3-for-5 with two homers (21 on the year) and two RBI. Was his 17th multi-homer game as a pro and third this season (others: May 25 at Reno and May 27 vs. Sugar Land). Over 11 games in September, is slashing .360/.389/.760 with five doubles, five homers, 10 RBI and four games with three-plus hits.

-Owen Miller went 3-for-5 with his 11th homer of the year and two RBI. Was his ninth game of the year with three-plus hits and fifth since August 16 (24 games). Over his last nine games, is slashing .324/.368/.471 with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and five multi-hit contests.

-Michael Toglia finished 2-for-4 with his 10th homer of the year and one RBI. Over his last five games, is slashing .467/.500/.867 (7x15) with two homers and three RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Gabriel Hughes to the hill while Roman Angelo is expected to start for Reno.







