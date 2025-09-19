OKC Comets Game Notes - September 18, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (36-35/82-64)

at Tacoma Rainiers (46-25/84-62)

Game #147 of 150/Second Half #72 of 75/Road #72 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) vs. TAC-RHP Casey Lawrence (9-3, 4.98)

Thursday, September 18, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to take the lead in their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 9:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium as the teams meet for the third time in their six-game series...With last night's win, Tacoma snapped the Comets' four-game winning streak and clinched the second-half PCL title.

Last Game: The Tacoma Rainiers scored two runs in the first inning and led the rest of the game behind a strong start from Jhonathan Díaz to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-1, Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. Each of the first three Rainiers batters collected hits to open the bottom of the first inning, leading to a quick 2-0 lead. Díaz kept the Comets off the board for seven innings and only had a runner advance into scoring position in the third inning, as he scattered four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Rainiers took advantage of several Comets miscues in the seventh inning, including two errors and a missed pop up, leading to four runs to make it 6-0. The Comets cracked the run column in the eighth inning following two walks and a RBI single by Esteury Ruiz.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney makes his third appearance of the season with the Comets after signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 1...The lefty started Sunday against Sacramento in OKC, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout, retiring eight of the 10 batters he faced...He made his first appearance with the Comets Sept. 10 also against Sacramento, recording eight strikeouts over three innings while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced and allowing one hit...Heaney was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 26 and released Aug. 29 after making 26 appearances (23 starts) this season, going 5-10 with a 5.38 ERA over 120.1 IP with 39 walks against 84 strikeouts...Heaney is in his second stint with the Dodgers organization and is with Oklahoma City for the first time since June 2022 when he made two rehab appearances...He spent the previous two seasons with the Texas Rangers, leading the staff in starts in 2024 (31) and leading the staff in strikeouts in 2023 (159)...In 2022, he made 16 appearances with the Dodgers (14 starts), posting a 3.10 ERA and 4-4 record...He has also appeared with the New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21) and Miami Marlins (2014) when he made his ML debut June 19, 2014 against the New York Mets...Heaney pitched three years at Oklahoma State University where he was named Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year and a DI First-Team All-American in 2012 after leading the NCAA with 140 strikeouts (118.1 IP)...Heaney is a 2009 graduate of Putnam City High School and was selected by Miami ninth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 8-6 2024: 8-7 All-time: 78-79 At TAC: 28-45

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second time during the final five weeks of the season...OKC last played at Cheney Stadium Aug. 19-24, splitting the series after the Comets won the first series April 15-20 in OKC, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings this season, the Comets batted .304 against the Rainiers, outhitting Tacoma, 128-100, and outscoring the Rainiers, 68-63, with 10 homers...Entering this final series, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward led OKC with 14 hits apiece against Tacoma, while Ruiz scored 12 runs and Ward had 10 RBI and two home runs...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played in OKC. Both teams scored 82 runs last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019...Cheney Stadium has not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 6-11 in its last 17 games, 7-14 in the last 21 games and 12-24 over the last 36 games going back to 2012.

I Love the 80s: Oklahoma City's four-game winning streak came to an end last night, but the Comets have 82 wins overall this season and own the second-best overall record in the PCL. The four-game winning streak was OKC's longest since also winning four straight Aug. 8-12...OKC has surpassed 80 wins for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and for the third time in four seasons. This is also the third time in four seasons OKC will finish at least 82 wins in a season as well as the sixth time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998)...The Comets are 5-2 in the last seven games and 6-3 over the last nine games following a season-high stretch of five straight losses to open September preceded by a 12-15 record in the month of August...The Comets are 36-35 in the second half. They started the second half 10-4, but OKC is 26-31 since and 1-3-3 in the last seven series...The Comets sit two games behind Tacoma in the overall league standings after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 19-26 since.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz tallied three of the Comets' five hits last night, going 3-for-4. He also recorded the team's only RBI and only extra-base hit with a double...Ruiz is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 16-for-34 (.471) with seven extra-base hits. The hitting streak is his longest of the season and longest since an eight-game streak May 15-25, 2023 with the Athletics. Ruiz last hit safely in more than eight games as part of an 11-game streak in 2023 with the Athletics from April 28-May 9...Additionally, Ruiz has reached base in 42 of his last 43 games with OKC...He leads the league with 62 stolen bases for the most by a PCL player since Las Vegas' Will Taylor in 1991. The last player with more than 62 steals in a PCL season was Scott Loucks in 1983 with Tucson, who had 71...His .418 OBP overall this season ranks second in the league, while his .930 OPS is fifth.

Vamos Ramos: Jose Ramos extended his hitting streak to nine games Wednesday night, going 1-for-4. During the streak, Ramos is batting .400 (14x35) with two home runs, two triples and six RBI...The hitting streak matches his longest of the season, as he also hit safely in nine straight games with Double-A Tulsa April 15-25. He last hit safely in more than nine straight games in 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga when he hit safely in 10 straight games April 17-29, equaling his career-long hitting streak from 2021...Over his last 12 games, Ramos is 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and seven RBI.

Counter Offensive: For the second time in six games, the Comets were limited to one run last night. In the four games in between - all wins - the Comets scored a combined 33 runs while batting .336 (45x134) as a team...Last night was also the third time in the last 10 games the Comets produced one or no runs. It was the fourth time in the last 11 games they were held to two runs or less and sixth time in the last 16 games they were held to two runs or less...The Comets have scored 70 runs over their last 16 games (4.4 rpg) - third-fewest in the league since Aug. 30. Prior to Aug. 30, the Comets had been limited to two runs or less just once over the previous 23 games and from Aug. 3-29, scored 156 runs (6.8 rpg)...The Comets were held without a home run last night after hitting 10 homers over their previous four games, 15 homers over their previous eight games and 19 homers over their previous 12 games...On the other hand, the Comets did not allow a home run last night, snapping a stretch of five straight games allowing a home run (6 HR), which was their longest streak since a five-game streak June 10-14 in Albuquerque.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward needs three more hits over the final four games to set a new OKC Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season hits record. Ward has 159 hits and Jimmy Paredes currently holds the record with 161 hits in 2012...Ward leads the Minors with 119 RBI, 71 extra-base hits and 304 total bases, while ranking second with 34 home runs...He has the most RBI by a PCL player since 2016 when Reno's Kyle Jensen had 120 RBI...This season, Ward has set OKC Bricktown era single-season records for most RBI and runs scored (110) as well as the career home run (88) and RBI (315) records. His 34 homers rank third-most during a single season in the Bricktown era.

Road Maps: The Comets own the best road record in the PCL at 43-28, but are now 2-6 in their last eight road games and 3-8 in their last 11 road games...The Comets went 22-11 on the road in the first half and are now 21-17 on the road during the second half...This is the fifth straight season OKC will finish with a winning road record and third straight year with at least 40 wins in away games.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller has hit safely in four straight games (5x12) with seven RBI. He paces the Comets with 11 RBI so far in September...Alex Freeland's 22-game on-base streak came to an end Wednesday. It was the third-longest on-base streak for the Comets this season...The Comets tied their season high with four errors Wednesday and three of the six runs allowed by the pitching staff were unearned runs. Prior to last night, OKC had three errors over the previous 10 games.







